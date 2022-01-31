Unemployed jailed 12 months for stealing television set at Aowinman Hotel

The Enchi District Court has sentenced a 19-year-old unemployed to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a television set at Aowinman Hotel in the Aowin Municipality Western North Region.

Daniel Martey, charged with unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on each count.

The court, however, directed that the sentences would run concurrently.

Presenting the facts, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant, David Waja, was the manager of Aowinman Hotel in Enchi.

He said on January 24, 2022, at about 0100hours, the convict, who resided in Enchi, sneaked into the Aowinman Hotel, while the complainant had retired to bed.

Martey took advantage of the complainant's absence and hurriedly went into the reception where keys to the various rooms were kept.

Detective Inspector Agyare said the convict took the key to room 21, opened the door and stole the 32-inch Nasco television set.

While Martey was attempting to flee with the television set, some witnesses arrested and escorted him to the Enchi Police Station together with the exhibit where an official complaint was lodged.

The convict, in his caution statement, admitted the offence.

