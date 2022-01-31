ModernGhana logo
Amasaman: Fire Service rescues driver, mate from mangled accident truck

Fire service personnel from Amasaman have swiftly rescued a driver and his mate after a crash between Ofankor and Tantra Hill in Accra.

The Monday morning crash involved a truck carrying bags of cashew seeds.

The Fire Service said the truck veered off the road leading to the crash.

Personnel from the Ambulance Service and the Police were at the scene of the crash to assist with casualty care and to convey the casualties to the 37 Military Hospital.

131202263606-qulwoba442-suame-road-erosion3.jpeg

They also worked to control the crowd from obstructing the rescue efforts of the Firemen.

131202263607-8dt2wjivvq-fire-at-kaase4

131202263607-h40o2r6eey-amasaman-rescue5

131202263608-h40o2s6eey-amasaman-rescue6

131202263608-8dt2wjivup-amasaman-rescue8

131202263609-uaqctgfsrn-amasaman-rescue9

131202263609-uaqctgfsrm-amasaman-rescue10

131202263610-uaqctgfsrn-amasaman-rescue2

131202263610-j4eq276ggb-amasaman-rescue3

131202263611-m6htl8w331-suame-road-erosion2.jpeg

131202263611-0g830n4yyt-suame-road-erosion0.jpeg

---Citi Newsroom

