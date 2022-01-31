Burkina Faso Coup: Bawku must not be home to terrorists — Security Analyst

Mr Abraham Korbla Klutsey, the Executive Director for Youth for Peace and Security Africa (YPSA) has expressed fear that the coup d'état in Burkina Faso can make Bawku home to terrorists.

He said: “because the new Government in Burkina Faso will be brutal with terrorists in the country, many will move through the porous borders to take cover in Bawku.”

“Because of the many violent and bloody conflicts in Northern Ghana, including that of Bawku, and coupled with the high level of unemployment, majority of the youth are so vulnerable to recruitment by these terrorist organisations but we must not allow it,” Mr Klutsey said.

He, therefore, called on the Government to immediately deploy technologies, including drones, and military personnel to the country's porous borders to thwart any plans of infiltration.

He also said there was the need for sustained education and sensitisation on activities of armed groups.

Mr Klutsey urged the Government to work closely with the military rulers of Burkina Faso to strategise on how to stop the armed groups from relocating to Ghana.

“We don't have to wait for these people to start coming into this country (Ghana), regroup and moving into the various communities before we act. It is extremely urgent that the Government starts deployment of military to the borders.”

Security Analyst, Dr Festus Aubyn, said because all state machinery were suspended during coups with limited international support, terrorist groups often had the opportunity to extend their operations to other regions.

He said: “They [the terrorists] would want to even further control other areas, which are currently not in their possession…and Ghana also bordering Burkina Faso puts it at higher risk because of our cultural and trade links, especially our brothers and sisters in the Northern part of the country.”

He said, “at this point in time, it is important that we even increase our presence along those border communities to ensure that the threat against the country is minimum.”

Dr Aubyn added: “…it also has to do with intelligence gathering and cooperation with international partners and the Burkina Faso authority to thwart any attempt by any groups to infiltrate communities around the border areas.”

He further stated that: “More importantly, we need to also increase the involvement of border communities in the prevention of terrorism because they are around the borders and will be able to provide the needed information to the intelligence agency to be able to deal with the risk of a possible attack…and also properly screen economic migrants or refugees before they enter the country.”

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), last Friday, suspended Burkina Faso from the bloc after soldiers forced democratically elected President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, to resign.

The military rulers claimed Mr Kabore had failed to deal with the armed groups with their activities killing thousands of people during his time in power.

