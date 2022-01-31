YPS-Africa to demonstration at ECOWAS Summit on February 3 over harsh sanctions on Mali

Youth for Peace and Security Africa (YPS-Africa) has served notice to demonstrate in Accra on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the venue of the Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State and Governments.

The youth group petitioned the Chairman for the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week to see to it that sanctions imposed on Mali are revoked.

This was after ECOWAS had imposed sanctions on the West African country including the withdrawal of ECOWAS ambassadors from Mali; the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Mali; and the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Mali.

In its petition, YPS-Africa described the sanctions on Mali as draconian, insisting that the action of ECOWAS is killing thousands of Malians on a daily basis due to the hardship it has brought to families.

After its calls for the sanctions on Mali to be revoked failed, YPS-Africa has written to the Ghana Police Service informing the security outfit of its intention to demonstrate on Thursday at the venue of its upcoming Extraordinary Summit.

“This is to notify you that we intend to mobilize a minimum of 500 (five hundred) people at the venue of the Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State and Governments in Accra-Ghana on 3rd February 2022.

“This is to protest against the very harsh sanctions on the innocent people of Mali. These protesters shall be made up of some members of our network, pan-Africanists and other sympathizers,” the YPS-Africa letter signed by Executive Director Abraham Korbla Klutsey read.

It adds, “We DO NOT plan to march on the streets of Accra, we shall ONLY EMERGE FROM DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS and converge, in and around the summit venue, and sit there until these draconian sanctions against poor Malians are lifted.”

Below is a copy of the letter: