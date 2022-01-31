KATH management meet doctors ahead of Tuesday's strike

The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region is expected to hold a crunch meeting with doctors who have declared a strike effective Tuesday, February 1 over the nonpayment of their car maintenance allowance and 13-month salary.

A member of the Concerned Doctors of KATH, Dr Kweku Nyame, disclosed this in an interview with Kwame Apumesu Mensah on the midday news of Accra100.5FM on Monday, 31 January 2022.

He noted that the doctors have been called to a meeting this afternoon and are waiting for the outcome.

He was hopeful something meaningful would come out of the meeting ahead of tomorrow.

Earlier, the doctors complained that all efforts to get the management of the hospital to respond to their demands have proven futile.

They said despite a directive from the ministry of finance to heads of agencies/facilities in a letter dated 25 March 2021, directing them to comply with the implementation of the signed conditions of service for doctors, the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has taken an “ignore them” position.

To this end, the doctors, in a statement, said they have resolved, at their meeting that by 31 January 2022, if there is no clear communication on the arrangement for payment of their 13th-month salaries for 2020 and 2021 as well as their car maintenance allowance, they will stop work by 1 February 2022.

---Classfmonline.com