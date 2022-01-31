ModernGhana logo
Strike: Bring an offer to the table – UTAG to government

Education Strike: Bring an offer to the table – UTAG to government
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has served notice that it remains resolute in its decision to strike over the condition of service until government does the needful.

“We’re calling on the government to do the needful by bringing some offers on the table for consideration,” the National Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Asante Asare Annoh has said.

Dr. Annoh made this demand in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, January 31, 2022.

According to him, members have been considerate in helping the students, particularly the first-year students to go through the processes for registration.

He was of the view that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the government on the condition of service for members elapsed somewhere last year.

He revealed that when the leadership of the Association met the sector Minister on January 20, he indicated he was only a sector Minister and that he was going to table the grievances of members to the appropriate bodies in government.

He added that lecturers are impoverished hence the decision by the Association for the government to make an interim payment of the 115 percent of their current rate.

“It is not a situation of the Association asking for salary increment but what has been long overdue,” he said.

He noted that “It is problematic to hear the National Labour Commission going to court over the strike when it is supposed to be making offers for consideration.”

