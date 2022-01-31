ModernGhana logo
Tamale North MP supports GES, schools

By Albert Futukpor II Contributor
Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North has presented various items to the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education, and two schools in his constituency to improve teaching and learning as well as enhance their operations.

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education received a three-in-one HP laser jet printer while the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO) received 20 set of school cadet uniforms and a set of brass band with two trumpets, while the Choggu Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) received five split air-conditioners (two horse power) to help maintain a conducive temperature at its science laboratory.

Mr Amadu Yussif, Vice Chairman, National Democratic Congress, Tamale North Constituency, who presented the items to the beneficiaries in Tamale on behalf of the MP for the area, said the MP was passionate about improving the standard of education in the area hence the gesture.

Mr Yussif mentioned other projects undertaken by the MP, which included the provision of educational and health infrastructure assuring that the MP was poised to continue to address the development challenges of the constituency.

Madam Ann Kurugu, Deputy Director of Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education, who received the items and handed them over to the other beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the MP for always responding to the needs of the education in the area.

Madam Kurugu acknowledged that “This is not the first time the MP is supporting us. He has supported us on several occasions. The printer in our office is not good and it is affecting our work. So, the new printer has come at the right time. It will enhance our work.”

She said “The air-conditioners will also ensure a conducive environment to protect the equipment at the science laboratory of the Choggu Demonstration JHS. They will also ensure a conducive environment for the students to take their studies, which will go a long way to help them in their development."

