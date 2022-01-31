ModernGhana logo
Bogoso explosion: All resettled Appiatse residents to be vaccinated

Social News Bogoso explosion: All resettled Appiatse residents to be vaccinated
All eligible residents of Dumase, where survivors of the Appiatse tragic explosion have resettled, will be part of the Ghana Health Service’s scheduled National Immunisation Day (NID) from Wednesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 6.

The camp is expected to take delivery of Covid-19 jabs on Monday, January 31.

The NID shall be for eligible persons who are 15 years and above including pregnant women as well as those due for 2nd dose and booster dose.

“It’s our hope that the Covid-19 vaccination and other health structures in place will help protect the lives of our people in this trying moments,” the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee said.

The explosion on Thursday, January 20 left 17 persons dead and several others sustaining various degrees of injury.

The displaced have had tents and temporary structures built for them at Dumase.

