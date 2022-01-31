ModernGhana logo
Appiatse Explosion: Thanksgiving service to be held at Relief Camp in Dumase

An interdenominational thanksgiving church service is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 30 at the Appiatse Relief Camp in Dumase in the Western Region.

This comes barely two weeks after the deadly explosion.

The service is scheduled to start at 2:00pm.

The service, aimed at offering thanks to God for how far He has brought survivors, is under the auspices of the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee in collaboration with the local council of churches.

The theme for the service is taken from Isaiah 43:2: “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”

The occasion will also be used to raise funds to support the camp.

So far, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated GH¢100,000 as seed money for the fund.

The disaster on Thursday, January 20 claimed 17 lives with scores injured. Hundreds including children were displaced.

---3news.com

