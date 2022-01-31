ModernGhana logo
KATH doctors threatens strike over non-payment of car allowance, '13th month' salary

KATH doctors threatens strike over non-payment of car allowance, '13th month' salary
Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) have threatened to embark on strike if management fails to pay the 13 month salary and car maintenance allowance as agreed on 25th March 2021.

According to a statement, management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has failed to honour the agreed Condition of Service, hence the reason to strike beginning Tuesday February 1.

The group resorted to the action during their “extraordinary meeting” on January 14, 2022.

The statement is signed by Dr. Kwaku Nyame, vice chairman of KADA.

-3news.com

