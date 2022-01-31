We’re fighting corruption with systems, not rhetoric — Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the church to continue to use the pulpit and religious platforms to partner the State to fight corruption and facilitate development of the nation.

The Vice President made the call when he appeared as a Special Guest at the ordination and consecration service of Very Reverend Dr. Kotei Neequaye as the new Suffragan Bishop for the Church on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Addressing the Congregation, Dr Bawumia touted the Anglican Church for using its platforms to preach against corruption.

"The Anglican Church has always preached against corruption and I urge them to continue to help fight the canker," he noted.

Quoting the Bible, Dr. Bawumia urged society to tackle corruption head on. "I will like to quote two scriptures on this issue, and how it is very important to continue to do all that we can to minimise it.

"Galatians 6:8 says 'Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life."

Dr. Bawumia noted that “there is so much economics embedded in this scripture which is telling us not to invest in flesh through corruption. We know that the flesh will eventually rot when you die so if you are an investor will you invest in something that will eventually rot?”

He referenced Proverbs 29:4 reads, 'A King gives stability to his nation, but one who demands bribes destroys it."

Vice President Bawumia enumerated scores of policies and programmes the government has put in place to fight corruption including the digitisation of the economy through address system, ports, the Ghanacard, passport office, DVLA, GRA, SSNIT, NHIS, Lands Commission, Ghana.Gov platform, and others as evidence of Government’s commitment to fighting corruption. These digitization efforts have reduced and in some cases eliminated bribery and corruption in the provision of public services.

The Vice President also alluded to the fact that the appropriate state agencies like the Office of the Special Prosecutor, CHRAJ, EOCO among others are being given the needed financial support to fight corrupt officials and agents.

He noted that in all of this, society must also play its part in the fight against society, and called for collaboration from all to make the fight easier.