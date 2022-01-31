Akufo-Addo to channel resources into education, security this week — Information Minister

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will this week channel resources into education, security and stability as well as enhancing public finances.

This is according to a post on the Tweeter page of the Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

According to the Minister, the President and his government will focus on the aforementioned as part of efforts to improve the lives of the Ghanaian people.

“This week the Akufo-Addo admin will focus a lot of time and resources on investments in education, security & stability and enhancing public finances. These are important if we are to make an impact in the lives of the people of Ghana,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tweeted on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

With the mention of education, concerned Ghanaians especially parents of university students will hope that the effort will resolve the impasse between the government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for the striking lecturers to return to the lecture halls.

UTAG has been on strike since the first week of the year to drum home their demands.