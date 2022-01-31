ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo to channel resources into education, security this week — Information Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo to channel resources into education, security this week — Information Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will this week channel resources into education, security and stability as well as enhancing public finances.

This is according to a post on the Tweeter page of the Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

According to the Minister, the President and his government will focus on the aforementioned as part of efforts to improve the lives of the Ghanaian people.

“This week the Akufo-Addo admin will focus a lot of time and resources on investments in education, security & stability and enhancing public finances. These are important if we are to make an impact in the lives of the people of Ghana,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tweeted on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

With the mention of education, concerned Ghanaians especially parents of university students will hope that the effort will resolve the impasse between the government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for the striking lecturers to return to the lecture halls.

UTAG has been on strike since the first week of the year to drum home their demands.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We’re fighting corruption with systems, not rhetoric — Bawumia
31.01.2022 | Headlines
Public universities face imminent closure as UTAG strike enters week four
31.01.2022 | Headlines
No cured leper should suffer social exclusion — Bawumia
31.01.2022 | Headlines
Don't politicise the E-Levy debate — Dr Lawrence Tetteh to MPs
31.01.2022 | Headlines
Use the pulpit to curb corruption – Bawumia tells Churches
31.01.2022 | Headlines
Woman gives birth on United Airlines Flight from Ghana to the US
30.01.2022 | Headlines
Fire guts GCB at Nkwanta South
30.01.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy may lead to 24% drop in MoMo transactions – John Kumah
29.01.2022 | Headlines
Government to go ahead with new 1.5% rate for e-levy – John Kumah
29.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line