Gov’t earmarks GH¢400,000 to address accommodation challenges in universities – Education Minister

Government has earmarked some GH¢ 400 million to address accommodation challenges in public tertiary institutions nationwide.

Students at public universities such as the University of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Journalism and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have over th e years struggled with access to accommodation .

Many of them are forced to pay huge sums to private individual s, for some form of accommodation while in school.

Addressing the issue at a Minister's press briefing on Sunday, January 30, 2022, Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum indicated that government has already taken some 'giant steps.'

“This challenge has been there for the past 24 years. This must be brought to an end. Some funding has been made available to the tertiary education space. About GH¢400 million has been earmarked to build hostels.”

“We are moving on to the public universities to help complete some hall projects that have been abandoned for years.”

He further indicated that government is considering complementing the private sector, through credit enhancements and support from GETFund to complete such projects.

