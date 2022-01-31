ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.01.2022 Education

Gov’t earmarks GH¢400,000 to address accommodation challenges in universities – Education Minister

Gov’t earmarks GH¢400,000 to address accommodation challenges in universities – Education Minister
31.01.2022 LISTEN

Government has earmarked some GH¢ 400 million to address accommodation challenges in public tertiary institutions nationwide.

Students at public universities such as the University of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Journalism and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have over th e years struggled with access to accommodation .

Many of them are forced to pay huge sums to private individual s, for some form of accommodation while in school.

Addressing the issue at a Minister's press briefing on Sunday, January 30, 2022, Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum indicated that government has already taken some 'giant steps.'

“This challenge has been there for the past 24 years. This must be brought to an end. Some funding has been made available to the tertiary education space. About GH¢400 million has been earmarked to build hostels.”

“We are moving on to the public universities to help complete some hall projects that have been abandoned for years.”

He further indicated that government is considering complementing the private sector, through credit enhancements and support from GETFund to complete such projects.

—citinewsroom

More Education
ModernGhana Links
N/R: 40% of primary schools lack JHS, pupils commute more than 10Km daily to nearest JHS — Eduwatch
31.01.2022 | Education
I will do my best formally, informally for UTAG to call off strike – Adutwum
31.01.2022 | Education
Government to open six new STEM schools this year — Adutwum
30.01.2022 | Education
UTAG strike: I'm a chief advocate for teachers, professors; I'll ensure we come to some resolution — Education Minister
30.01.2022 | Education
National Standardized Test to be extended to primary 2, 6 pupils – Education Minister
30.01.2022 | Education
We're engaging UTAG to end strike – Education Minister
30.01.2022 | Education
Work towards improving teaching, learning at early grade — Right To Play
26.01.2022 | Education
Lack of furniture, classrooms affecting enrollment at Tamaligu M/A Primary
26.01.2022 | Education
International Day of Education: UN commits to help gov’t transform education through innovation
25.01.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line