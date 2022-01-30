ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UG management probes death of Level 100 student who drowned in University's pool

Social News UG management probes death of Level 100 student who drowned in University's pool
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Management of the University of Ghana (UG) has confirmed reports that a first-year student has drowned after going swimming at the University’s pool.

The incident occurred on Saturday January 29.

A statement issued by the management on Sunday January 30 said the University is liaising with the Police to investigate this matter.

“The family of the student has been notified and the body has since been deposited at the University Hospital while further investigations take place.

130202273612-h41o2s6fey-legon-1024x843

130202273612-g30n1r5ddx-legon-1024x843

“We assure members of the University Community and the bereaved family that management is working together with the Police and the University Health Services to investigate the unfortunate incident.”

—3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Victims of Appiatse explosion will have long term effects – GHS
30.01.2022 | Social News
Let's not treat the aged as useless, throwing cash at them not enough – CHRAJ Commissioner to families
30.01.2022 | Social News
Two die in car crash on Accra-Tema Motorway
30.01.2022 | Social News
NDC parliamentay caucus demands thorough probe, compensation for Appiate explosion victims
30.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse Explosion: All victims initially charged will be reimbursed — Health Director
30.01.2022 | Social News
University of Ghana student drowns in school's swimming pool
30.01.2022 | Social News
E/R: Police on manhunt for robbery suspects at Bonsu
29.01.2022 | Social News
Oforikrom residents, fire officers douse fire at unused health facility
29.01.2022 | Social News
Buduburam fire: One-week memorial service held for family of seven
29.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line