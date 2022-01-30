UG management probes death of Level 100 student who drowned in University's pool

Management of the University of Ghana (UG) has confirmed reports that a first-year student has drowned after going swimming at the University’s pool.

The incident occurred on Saturday January 29.

A statement issued by the management on Sunday January 30 said the University is liaising with the Police to investigate this matter.

“The family of the student has been notified and the body has since been deposited at the University Hospital while further investigations take place.

“We assure members of the University Community and the bereaved family that management is working together with the Police and the University Health Services to investigate the unfortunate incident.”

