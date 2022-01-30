ModernGhana logo
30.01.2022 Crime & Punishment

Bono Region: Five suspected drug peddlers arrested at Senase in police swoop

The Bono Regional Police Command has nabbed five suspected drug peddlers at Senase, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono Region.

According to the police, a swoop by the command targeted at some areas in the region suspected to be criminal hideouts, led to the arrest of the five persons in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Speaking to Citi News , the Bono Regional Police PRO, ASP Kingsley Augustine Oppong, indicated that more action is going to be taken in the Bono Region to curb criminal activities.

“The Berekum District Command conducted a targeted swoop at certain locations in the township suspected to be criminal hideouts. In all, 5 suspects were rounded up. Exhibits suspected to be Indian hemp were retrieved.”

“We are going to use these exhibits against them in the law court. Berekum is fast becoming notorious for drug peddling. We have decided and are committed to clamp down on these activities”, he said.

—citinewsroom

