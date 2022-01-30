Two die in car crash on Accra-Tema Motorway

Two people have died in a road crash on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The accident happened on Saturday, and preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of a Honda CR-V heading towards Accra crossed a tipper truck loaded with sand which led to the crash.

The driver of the truck in an attempt not to run over the Honda then veered off and collided with an Opel Astra on the other lane heading towards Tema.

The tipper truck landed on the bonnet of the Opel Astra, trapping the driver and a passenger. A statement from the Ghana National Fire Service on the crash says the two persons lost their lives.

Meanwhile, two other passengers of the truck sustained injuries and were sent to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the Honda vehicle which landed in a ditch nearby escaped unhurt.

—Citi Newsroom