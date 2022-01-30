ModernGhana logo
Kwabenya: Violent man shot dead for attacking 3 persons, stabbing 2 Police officers

The Police in Kwabenya, on Friday January 28 shot a suspect by the name Hakimi, now deceased, at the Kwabenya Hills Valley Police Station, Accra, for stabbing the Station Officer in the head.

Preliminary investigation has established that the deceased had earlier attacked three victims and threatened to kill them.

The victims out of fear, rushed to the police station to seek refuge but the suspect pursued the victims to the police station with a knife.

At the police station, the deceased attacked the station officer and the investigator with a knife and stabbed them multiple times in the head for attempting to protect the victims from the violent attack.

Sensing that the lives of the station officer, the investigator and the three victims were in immediate danger, the police shot and killed the suspect.

The injured police officers are currently responding to treatment at the police hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation.

— Classfmonline.com

