ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Appiatse Explosion: All victims initially charged will be reimbursed — Health Director

Social News Appiatse Explosion: All victims initially charged will be reimbursed — Health Director
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Western Region Director of the Ghana Health Services (GHS) Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah has said arrangements have been made for the reimbursement of monies spent by victims of the Appiatse explosion currently receiving treatment at health facilities in the Region.

The reimbursement is in compliance with a declaration by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawamia, when he visited the victims Friday, January 21, that government will bear the cost of their medical expenses.

“As you can imagine, in the early stage of the emergency, the focus was rightly on ensuring that blood and other critical life-saving items were mobilised for the injured. We are now collating expenditures from the various health facilities for immediate reimbursement,” he assured

At an emergency Press Conference, the regional director said some 346 victims are receiving free treatments at various hospitals across the Region.

“Unfortunately, we ran out of some essential items such as orthopaedic plates and some drugs. Relatives of two out of the 348 cases we have attended to procured these items from private sources during the emergency.”

But he said, “the regional health directorate has already directed the “facility in charge to fully refund the expenditure incurred to the families and rather include them in the bills being collated for reimbursement.

He reiterated government's decision to offer free care to the accident victims and stressed that all GHS facilities in the Region will continue to offer free care.

According to him, all but two out of the 348 cases seen have either been discharged or stable in hospitals.

“A health post has been set up at the internally displaced persons site at Bogoso to provide essential primary care. Psycho-social support has been arranged for the survivors and relatives. A team of ENT specialists have been sent to conduct hearing assessment. Disease surveillance activities are ongoing.”

—3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
University of Ghana student drowns in school's swimming pool
30.01.2022 | Social News
E/R: Police on manhunt for robbery suspects at Bonsu
29.01.2022 | Social News
Oforikrom residents, fire officers douse fire at unused health facility
29.01.2022 | Social News
Buduburam fire: One-week memorial service held for family of seven
29.01.2022 | Social News
KoKMA to deploy compliance officers to enforce “Clean Your Frontage” campaign on February 1
29.01.2022 | Social News
One dead, others injured in accident on Hohoe-Kadjebi road
29.01.2022 | Social News
Refund monies collected from Appiatse explosion victims—GHS directs health facilities
29.01.2022 | Social News
Fire destroys 10 shops at Tamale Aboabo market
29.01.2022 | Social News
African American Nkosuo Hene champions development at Hwidiem
29.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line