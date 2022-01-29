Nigeria man attacks Kwabenya Police station; stabs station officer with sharp knife

Stabbed Police officer receiving treatment for his head wounds

29.01.2022 LISTEN

An officer at the Kwabenya Police Station has been left with multiple head wounds after an attack by a Nigerian man.

From a Police report, the Nigerian identified as Hakimu stormed the Police station on Friday, January 28, 2022, and threatened to kill four persons who had reported him for fear of their lives.

He subsequently attacked the station officer on duty and stabbed him multiple times in the head with a sharp knife.

After punching another officer and making an attempt to flee, he was pursued and shot dead.

“On 21/01/22, Linda Akpor reported a case of threat of death against a Nigerian national now deceased Hakimu Friday who happened to be her co-tenant. Case under investigation. Then today, 28/01/22, now deceased Hakimu Friday threatened to kill Ikena Alozi and one Peter, both Nigerians and Richlove Kwabena Ahiavor, a Ghanaian. The three reported the case at Kwabenya Hills Police station.

“Whiles the complainants were with the investigator, D/L/Cpl Albert Azameti at the station the deceased entered the office with a sharp knife and threatened to kill anyone who confronts him. The deceased went straight to the station officer, Inspector Osei Yaw and stabbed him several times on the head and also caused damage to the office furniture. He later turned his attention on the investigator and punched him on the face injuring him as well,” a Police report has said.

The report continues, “Deceased also caused damage to other office and the glass doors and windows. Police in an attempt to immobilize the now deceased whilst trying to flee, he was fired upon and he died whiles being conveyed to hospital. Body deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue. The Kwabenya District Crime Officer has visited the scene to assess the situation.”

While investigations are ongoing, the injured Police officers have all been treated and discharged.