ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Police on manhunt for robbery suspects at Bonsu

Social News E/R: Police on manhunt for robbery suspects at Bonsu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Anti-Robbery Squad and the Eastern Regional Police Command in collaboration with the local Police are pursuing robbery suspects who attacked some commuters along the Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa road in the Eastern Region.

The Police are urging members of the local community with any information on the suspected armed robbers should provide same to the Police for them to be arrested.

Meanwhile, Police officers will be deployed along that stretch to assist the public and the local communities.

The Police are assuring the general public that these suspects will be brought to face justice.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Oforikrom residents, fire officers douse fire at unused health facility
29.01.2022 | Social News
Buduburam fire: One-week memorial service held for family of seven
29.01.2022 | Social News
KoKMA to deploy compliance officers to enforce “Clean Your Frontage” campaign on February 1
29.01.2022 | Social News
One dead, others injured in accident on Hohoe-Kadjebi road
29.01.2022 | Social News
Refund monies collected from Appiatse explosion victims—GHS directs health facilities
29.01.2022 | Social News
Fire destroys 10 shops at Tamale Aboabo market
29.01.2022 | Social News
African American Nkosuo Hene champions development at Hwidiem
29.01.2022 | Social News
Mugabe Maase grabs Presidential Globe African Heroes Award
29.01.2022 | Social News
Nima gangster’s mother issue threats from USA
29.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line