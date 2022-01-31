Assemblyman petitions chief after he, 2 others were allegedly arrested by Queenmother

The Assemblyman for Dadiase Electoral Area in the Sekyere Kumawu District of Ashanti Region, Hon. Kofi Adade was on Friday, January 14, 2022 arrested together with two other Unit Committee members.

The queenmother of the town, Nana Akua Achiaa allegedly caused their arrest over claims that they were backing a chief to run the affairs of the town.

Kofi Adade and the two others have since been bailed.

They have however petitioned the overlord of the town for action.

Read full petition below:

OYOKO BREMANHENE NANA ASAAMAN KWASO

Dear Nana

PETITION TO REQUEST FOR A CHIEF AT KUMAWU DADEASE.

It has come to the notice of the citizens of Kumawu Dadease in the Sekyere Kumawu District of Ashanti Region the importance of getting chief for the community to ensure peace and development.

As an assembly member of the community, I have also realized that the absence of chief in the community has created a way for some people to engage themselves in immortal attitudes such as stealing, rape, disrespect and many others without any fear since there is no great power to deal with them.

It is also hampering development including the network service pole revenue which was to be given annually is no more coming because there is no chief to lead the steps for it. We lack bole hole water and many other developmental projects.

I informed the community about an educational fund for brilliant people in the electoral area where Nana Akua Achiaa queen mother of Kumawu Dadease was aware of and I even started it with GHC500 so that the entire community too will contribute through fundraising but Nana Akua Achiaa informed me in presence of the community that, the community can only donate for the social center and not educational fund meanwhile it was discussed with her indoors before meeting the community.

The concern raised to get a chief for the community, Nana Akua Achiaa arrested me, the Assembly member Hon Kofi Adade Mr Kwaku Nkansa and Mr Samuel Boateng last Friday, 14th January 2022 for advocating for a chief for the community, due to this, we are appealing to you Nana Asaaman Kwao chief of Oyoko Breman to put your feet on the ground within a shortest possible time to ensure peace in the community else tension has started taking place which will not augur well.

