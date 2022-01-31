NSS to roll out innovative programs to create permanent jobs for personnel - Hon Osei Assibey

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Hon Osei Assibey Antwi has hinted that plans are far advanced for his outfit to roll out more innovative programmes to ensure that more personnel becomes permanently employed after their mandatory service.

He said the move forms part of the new management strategic plans to make the Scheme an employable agency to tackle the unemployment situation mostly among graduates.

The NSS boss made the disclosure at Burma Camp, Accra in the Greater Accra when he addressed the 2021-22 La Dade Kotopon Municipality National Service Personel Association (NASPA) elections and orientation program.

He reiterated that the programmes would among others, equip service personnel with the requisite skills to create their own businesses after their service annually.

He indicated that available records at the NSS have it that only 24 percent of the National Service Personnel gain employment after service while the remaining 76 percent end up as jobless.

"Therefore we find it prudent to come out with strong innovative programmes to reverse the trend," Hon Osei Assibey assured.

He further disclosed that the newly introduced initiative which included Pathways to Sustainable Employment (PaSE) and Project Ghana Tech Lab (GTL) is currently training 600 service personnel in mobile app and website building skills.

The Venture Building Programmes under the initiative of (NSS and University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), according to him, is also grooming ninety-one service personnel with entrepreneurship skills throughout the service year.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi stressed that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) are also training 63 personnel in entrepreneurship and other skills required to create products and services which can be exported outside the country.

Other modules he emphasised, include Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Export Agency initiative program aimed at training the National service personnel in entrepreneurship and providing support in various business fields in the country.

Mr Assibey added that the Stanbic Graduate Transition Support Program (GTSP) as part of supporting the NSS initiative is presently providing sustainable financial services for service personnel in the areas of financial literacy and business development.

To ensure that the outfit succeeds in its innovative programmes, Assibey underscored that NSS-Ghana Tourism Authority are supporting 677 service personnel who have been dispatched to support the development of tourism in the country.

He further hinted that the Greenhouse Enterprise Project is training service personnel in agri-business field whilst NSS Construction and Housing Projects is training personnel to embark on construction on real estate housing.

According to Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the initiatives which are currently running as pilot programmes would run as full operational modules with increased number of personnel intakes by the beginning of the next service year.

He added for instance that the PaSE program which is currently undertaking 600 personnel through training in the development of mobile applications and websites will be expanded to train 20,000 personnel by the beginning of the next service year.

He said the programmes were created on the back of careful and in-depth research on the current industry demands that require skill sets to propel growth to optimum income.

"All these programmes have been introduced to solve problems, we did not just create them, but instead created to solve unemployment challenges in the country after careful research," the NSS boss reiterated.

He further urged the service personnel to exhibit high sense of responsibility in order to uphold the good name of the Scheme.