Turning to satanic ways cause of our woes — Evangelist

Founder and leader of the All Nations Resurrection Prayer Ministries sited at Asoramaso in the Kwabre East District of Ashanti Region, Evangelist Anthony Akwasi Kwarteng has linked the challenges confronting the country to the evil acts.

He said the youth have turned to evil ways than the ways of God in their dealings.

Evangelist Anthony Akwasi Kwarteng noted that the rising road accidents and disasters in the country is a sign that Ghanaians have offended God.

According to him, the lust for money has compelled most of the youth to engage in ritual killings, corruption and armed robberies.

He noted that since money is the aim of everyone, Satan has devices evils means to entice people to depart from the ways of the Lord.

The man of God stressed that when people become lovers of money more than the word of God the result is self-destruction.

He indicated that money has made many people become rude, lawless and full of pride.

To this end, Evangelist Kwarteng recalled the accounts in the book of Matthew chapter 4 verses 4 on how Satan vainly tempted Jesus Christ with wealth.

Evangelist Kwarteng said the end result of money gained through evil ways is death.

According to him, it is not too late to turn to God to reverse the calamities and other disastrous happenings in the country.

"When the Israelites were confronted with difficulties they cried to the Lord who heard their prayers and delivered them from the wilderness. Therefore the ball is in our court to decide for the country's fate," Evangelist Kwarteng emphasised.