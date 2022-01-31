ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.01.2022 Social News

Turning to satanic ways cause of our woes — Evangelist

Turning to satanic ways cause of our woes — Evangelist
31.01.2022 LISTEN

Founder and leader of the All Nations Resurrection Prayer Ministries sited at Asoramaso in the Kwabre East District of Ashanti Region, Evangelist Anthony Akwasi Kwarteng has linked the challenges confronting the country to the evil acts.

He said the youth have turned to evil ways than the ways of God in their dealings.

Evangelist Anthony Akwasi Kwarteng noted that the rising road accidents and disasters in the country is a sign that Ghanaians have offended God.

According to him, the lust for money has compelled most of the youth to engage in ritual killings, corruption and armed robberies.

He noted that since money is the aim of everyone, Satan has devices evils means to entice people to depart from the ways of the Lord.

The man of God stressed that when people become lovers of money more than the word of God the result is self-destruction.

He indicated that money has made many people become rude, lawless and full of pride.

To this end, Evangelist Kwarteng recalled the accounts in the book of Matthew chapter 4 verses 4 on how Satan vainly tempted Jesus Christ with wealth.

Evangelist Kwarteng said the end result of money gained through evil ways is death.

According to him, it is not too late to turn to God to reverse the calamities and other disastrous happenings in the country.

"When the Israelites were confronted with difficulties they cried to the Lord who heard their prayers and delivered them from the wilderness. Therefore the ball is in our court to decide for the country's fate," Evangelist Kwarteng emphasised.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t urged to pay NABCO trainees, employ them permanently
31.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: Leadership of Education Committee of Parliament to meet Education Minister
31.01.2022 | Social News
Ghana’s women peacekeepers in Lebanon to benefit from international fund
31.01.2022 | Social News
Huge gully developed on portion of Suame roundabout road [Photos]
31.01.2022 | Social News
KATH management holds emergency meeting over looming strike by doctors
31.01.2022 | Social News
Kumasi: Hanging pylon at Buokrom not a threat – ECG to residents
31.01.2022 | Social News
Be wary of fraudsters — Police warn potential car buyers
31.01.2022 | Social News
Covid-19: GHS to vaccinate displaced Appiatse residents this week
31.01.2022 | Social News
Amasaman: Fire Service rescues driver, mate from mangled accident truck
31.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line