Nima gangster’s mother issue threats from USA

The mother of one of the two gang leaders wanted in connection with the recent deadly clash in Nima, Accra, has threatened to deal with the enemies of her son, Ibrahim Hussein aka Kumodzi.

Speaking from her base in the United States via social media, the woman known to residents of Nima 441 simply as Mother, claimed what has befallen her son is the handiwork of his enemies who want to destroy him out of sheer envy.

Jealous Landguards

Those who want her son destroyed are landguards whose business collapsed, she said, adding “such persons are envious of my son because they do not know the source of his prosperity. There is no longer land for them to guard. They have ruined their lives by becoming drug addicts.”

She claims that her son is being framed up for destruction. “I am the mother of Kumodzi. I have spoken to eyewitnesses including his wife about what happened in Nima. Kumodzi went to change some money and was accompanied by his friend.

The other gang leader Ali Awudu alias Bombon upon spotting him at the place sent one of his boys to go and start a fight with him. He was asked why he turned up at the place when he had earlier been told not to do so. He asked what right the boy had to restrict his movements. My son was given a hefty blow on his face. My son wanted to retaliate but decided not to and rather got in his car and left the scene.”

Continuing, she claimed Bombon's boys returned in the afternoon with weapons. “I have a 97-year-old woman in the house. There was fear and panic all over the place as women screamed for help. The boys shot into our house. My son's friend was shot in the leg.”

Direct Aim

Bombon's boys, she claimed, took direct aim at her son, their aim being to kill him as they wielded firearms. This boy has a record of murders in the area. I have evidence about such murders,” she claimed, adding “he once murdered a boy.”

“During the second fight, my son too was shot. There was no death. When I asked about fatalities the figures kept changing from four until it got to zero,” she disclosed.

The videos which went viral during the clash, according to her, did not reflect the true picture on the ground. “Someone even remarked that they were old videos. They were sent out because they hate my son,” she indicated.

According to her, a young man who was in town from the US and a friend of her son picked the wounded person after he was shot and took him to the hospital, but was arrested as a suspect.

“What are the police telling us? Are they saying that when we chance upon wounded persons we should not help them?' she asked.

Good Person

Her son, she claimed, is a good person who has rather been helping the community by 'arresting' the bad persons.

She recalled his efforts in tracking down a rape suspect at Ashaiman “but when he sent the suspect to the Nima Police Station they let the suspect go.”

“I need justice for my son. If they cannot reward my son they should not defame him. My son has seven children,” she said, adding “my son did not fight them. They attacked him. They shot him. I will deal with them. One life is being sought for destruction.”

“May God deal with those who want to destroy my son. Enemies are not God. They want to kill him out of envy. God will deal with Bombon.”

Kumodzi and Bombon are currently at large and the police have placed a bounty of GH¢20,000 on their heads.

However, Kumodzi's mom's story is at variance with what many have about him.

Fresh Arrest

The police in collaboration with the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), on Sunday, January 23, arrested one of the young men allegedly involved in the violence, bringing to 10, the number of suspects picked up so far.

Farouk Dauda alias Omondi, 31, who escaped during the melee when the police was approaching, was finally arrested at his hideout in Accra.

According to a police statement, during interrogation, he admitted his involvement in the said clash.

He was captured in a viral video wielding a machete and during interrogation, admitted he was the same person in the video footage.

A search conducted on him led to the retrieval of a wrapped substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Court Appearance

Last Friday, seven persons who were arrested in connection with the violent clash were remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

They included Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu aka Namer, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim and Issah Seidu who were put in the dock, charged with two counts of rioting with weapons and causing harm.

Ali Awudu aka Bombon and Ibrahim Hussein aka Kumodzi, who are said to be the gang leaders of the two rival groups that clashed, are still at large while Aziz Suleman aka Rambo and Ibrahim Moro aka Jalo are on admission at the Police Hospital due to injuries they sustained during the brutal attacks.

Sporadic firing of arms between the two rival gangs at Nima and Mamobi in Accra last Tuesday evening had one person being hit by a stray bullet and others sustaining injuries.

---Daily Guide