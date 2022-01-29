Ato Essien is a thief disguised as a businessman – NPP Germany

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) chapter in German has described the founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien as a thief disguised as a businessman.

Mr. Essien is facing trial over a GHS620 million embezzlement uncovered during the financial sector clean up exercise by the government.

In Court earlier this month, the businessman offered to pay GHS130 million out of the GHS620 million to the state.

In a press release from NPP Germany on the matter, it says Mr. Ato Essien is one of the many thieves in the country disguised as businessmen.

“This is a clearer example of some of the thieves within our country’s set up who have disguised themselves as businessmen but busily biting into what the nation owes," part of the NPP Germany released has said.

The release signed by Communications Director Nana Osei Boateng wants the likes of Ato Essien to be severely punished by the state.

“The capital bank is part of the banks who had taken shelter in Bank of Ghana policies to help banks to perform. The owners of the bank took some millions of dollars and rather used it for their personal stuff. These are persons who need to be dealt with severely, brutally and be left to the cause of their crimes,” the NPP Germany press release adds.

Below is the full release:

Press Release

NPP Germany

26.01.22

I CAN REFUND 157.5M OUT OF THE 620M CAPITAL BANK SCANDAL.

'I’m attempting to seek out the details, these persons must be made to face the law as it is'. Mr. Ato Essien has once or more tried to distract the case by throwing in politics and sentimentalism but his attempts to go the Woyomi-way has not succeeded and now he has bowed to the law and is ready to be truthful. May he find the law in its equitable way.

God bless the State Attorneys protecting the public purse.

God bless Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his care for the depositors stake in the finance industry.

God bless Ghana and the NPP.

...Signed...

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.