V/R: Court jails 20-year-old man for attempted robbery

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A circuit Court in Sogakope presided over by His Lordship Isaac Addo has sentenced a young man to spend 15 years in prison with hard labour for attempting to steal a motorbike.

The convict, Eyram Botwe was arraigned before court on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and charged for attempt to commit robbery.

The Prosecution established with facts that he was part of a gang of robbers that used pepper spray on a motor ride after attacking the victim to rob him of his Haojue motorbike at Agorve near Akatsi.

In court last Tuesday, Eyram Botwe pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting that he was part of the gang.

As a result, His Lordship Isaac Addo who presided over the court sentenced the young man to 15 years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects of the gang, have been arrested by the Police. They were also arraigned before Court on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge against them. Due to that, Court adjourned the hearing of the case to February 10, 2022.

