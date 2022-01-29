Bust of dry weather expected this weekend

Another bust of dry weather is expected this weekend.

The eastern portion of the Northern sector is expected to be affected, before spreading to the rest of the transition sectors.

A release signed by Mr. Joshua A. Asamoah, Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency and copied to the Ghana News Agency, says relative humidity is expected to drop to between ten and twenty per cent over the Northern sector, with a visibility range of 500 to 5000 meters.

Nights and early mornings would be cool within the sectors, it said.

The release said the dry and dusty weather is expected to spread to Southern Ghana from midday today Saturday, January 29, 2022, and relative humidity is expected to drop to between 20 to 50 per cent.

It said a visibility range of between 2000 meters to 6000 meters would be experienced over the South.

The public is advised to take some basic precautions, in order to avoid risks associated with such dry weather conditions.

Drives are advised to be extra careful because of poor visibility, while the public is also advised to keep hydrated as much as possible, in order not to get dehydrated by the dry weather conditions.

People are also advised to be cautious with open flames because extreme atmospheric dryness easily precipitates fire.

Foods must also be well covered or protected from dust particles, in order to curb the spread of diseases.

GNA