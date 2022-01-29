ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia visits Washington DC

By George Kwasi Bright
Headlines Bawumia visits Washington DC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Vice Presidentof Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a one-day working visit to the United States (U.S.) Department of State in Washington DC on January 26, 2022.

Vice President Bawumia met with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs at the Department of State, Hon. Molly Phee.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting were the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the security situation in West Africa.

The Vice President’s delegation to the Department of State included Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama, Secretary to the VP Dr. Augustine Blay, Spokesperson/Economic Advisor to the VP Dr. Gideon Boako, and Head of Foreign Affairs and Diplomacy, Office of the VP Mr. Abiel Armah.

The U.S. side at the day’s meeting included Michael Gonzales, Deputy Assistant Secretary, and Chelsea Bergesen, Desk Officer, both of the Bureau of African Affairs of the Department of State.

The day’s trip was a follow-up to an earlier one by Assistant Secretary Phee to Ghana in October 2021.

Both sides agreed on issues such as the need to give a lot more attention to the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, increasing the manufacturing capacity of said vaccine and exploring new ways to adapt and prepare for the potential next pandemic wave.

Below are photographs from the meeting provided by the courtesy of the U.S. State Department.

128202293050-0f728m3xxs-e48c6c1e-50da-4c49-b92d-176cca43ae61

128202293050-1i830o4bau-e0c2cbd1-7709-46c1-9c91-92d2a239c538

128202293050-uypcsferrm-ebd77f76-6478-4a4d-a9b1-e3a6c0c844dc

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bagbin ‘forced’ to leave parliament due to delays in sitting
28.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo deliver State of the Nation address on February 24
29.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo receives Otumfuo’s gold coin
29.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo gov’t cannot be trusted to manage E-Levy funds – Banda MP
28.01.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t to consider reintroduction of road tolls as E-Levy suffer major setback
28.01.2022 | Headlines
We are all safer under democracies—Akufo-Addo to ECOWAS members
28.01.2022 | Headlines
Burkina Faso coup: Akufo-Addo laments toxic situation in West Africa
28.01.2022 | Headlines
Stop posting losses – Akufo-Addo to heads of State entities
28.01.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Ofori-Atta reduces rate to 1.5%; Minority says never!
28.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line