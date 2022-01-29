Akufo-Addo deliver State of the Nation address on February 24

ModernGhana logo
President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on February 24, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader of the House, said on Friday.

He, however, noted that the House was yet to confer with the Speaker if the date was appropriate with regard to his schedules.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the Second Week, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said it would be considering the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill, 2021.

On his part, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Deputy Minority Leader, drew the attention of the Majority Leader that during their meeting at the Speaker's Lobby, they all agreed that the E-Levy Bill would be considered next week.

The Majority Leader, however, said that was not the case.

GNA

