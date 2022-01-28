ModernGhana logo
28.01.2022 General News

GUPS president faces impeachment over alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of funds

By Eric murphy Asare II Contributor
28.01.2022 LISTEN

The Judicial Board of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPs) has today been petitioned to impeach the Union's President, Mr Stephen Akwasi Acquah affectionately known as Mayor Calors for alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

The petitioner alleged that Mr Stephen Akwasi Acquah has acted and continues to act in a manner which may bring or is likely to bring the name of the Union into disrepute, contempt or ridicule.

The petitioner, Harriet Lanyo Aryeh, a student of Accra Business School want the president to vacate his seat as the president of the union.

The petitioner noted that she has inherent jurisdiction to defend the integrity of the constitution of GUPS and seek its enforcement pursuant to Article 5(1) of the GUPS Constitution.

The petitioner invokes the explicit provisions of article 38 of the constitution to commence the impeachment procedure of Mr. Stephen Kwesi Acquah for alleged stated misbehaviours as spelled out in Article 37(a)(c) (d)and(e) as grounds for which an officer of GUPS shall be impeached.

She added that Mr. Stephen Kwesi Acquah, since his assumption as President has not submitted any program or project for the approval of by the General Assembly pursuant to Article13 (6)(b) and (c), yet have organised in the name of GUPS programs, received donations in the name of GUPS and expended same without the approval of any authority.

"The President must Under Article38 (6) the President must recuse himself from duty and the Secretary proceeding to act in his stead to ensure that he does not act in a manner that compromises the outcome of the proceedings," the petitioners stated.

Download full petition here

