Accra-Kumasi highway: Robbers shot dead 59-year-old prison officer who refused to hand over bag

Armed robbers have shot and killed a prison officer, Chief Officer Francis Dzaka Mawuyo on the Asiakwa-Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The 59-year-old prison officer was shot in the face when he defied orders from a gang of robbers to hand over a bag he was carrying.

This angered the gang of robbers, who shot him in the left eye.

He died instantly.

Confirming the incident, the Kibi Divisional Police revealed in a situational report that a distress call was received at the Information Room of the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters at Koforidua informing them of the robbery.

The robbers had blocked, stopped and robbed about 20 vehicles between Brimso and Enyinasi around 2.30am on Thursday, 27 January 2022.

The prison officer was onboard a Hyundai bus travelling from Kumasi towards Accra, which was also stopped by the robbers.

The report said: “On the spot investigations disclosed that three armed men suspected to be of Fulani extraction stopped the vehicles and robbed the passengers of their properties, including cash and mobile phones.”

“It was further disclosed that the robbers demanded that the deceased surrendered his bag, but he resisted; as a result, one of the robbers armed with pump-action gun fired at him at close range by the left eye, killing him instantly. The robbers subsequently collected the bag of the deceased.”

An amount of GHS340 and a prison ID card bearing the deceased’s name were found when a search was conducted on the deceased.

The deceased was stationed at the Kumasi Central Prisons until his demise.

He was scheduled to retire in June this year.

