"Hard guy" — Prof. Gyampo celebrates NDC's Eric Edem Agbana

By Reporter
Social News
2 HOURS AGO

Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has described the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Edem Agbana as brave and an exceptional leader.

In a Facebook post dated, Thursday January 27 and geared towards celebrating the birthday anniversary of Edem Agbana in advance, Professor Gyampo, referred to the former as tough, resilient and erudite.

“You are among the leading former students of mine who makes me proud. I never taught any student of mine to be timid and docile. So, I am not surprised you are bold, confident and politically astute. You are tough, resilient and erudite. You have the mental fortitude, and agility to prosecute every agenda you set for yourself,” the post read.

Prof. Gyampo further applauded Edem Agbana for his ability to stay humble and listening to counsel and guidance despite his sterling accomplishments.

“I admire and applaud the fact that you are always willing to listen when your attention is called to something. That is a show of respect that does not come cheap, particularly our current social media regime, where your young people tend to easily compromise their future and destinies, by hiding under the facelessness of Facebook and insult people they ideally they should be learning from.”

As Edem Agbana’s birthday is approaching, Prof. Gyampo prayed for him the very best of life.

“As you get ready to celebrate your birthday, may God bless you with long life, good health and prosperity. May your political career blossom to the point that you would command respect within your party and across the political divide in Ghana. Happy birthday to you in advance, hard guy. May it be well with you, Edem.”

