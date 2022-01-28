S/R: West Gonja Hospital workers on strike over unhealthy, unsafe environment

Workers at the West Gonja Hospital at Damongo in the Savanna region have embarked on strike.

It began on Monday, 24 January 2022 due to what the medical officers described as an unhealthy and unsafe environment for practising medicine.

According to them, since the resignation of the Clinical Coordinator and Medical Director of the hospital, they have been facing some challenges, which have led to the creation of an unhealthy environment for work, a letter addressed to the Health Director of the Damango Diocese, Ngmenbon Aiden with the title: “Concerns of Medical Officers” on Friday, 21 January 2020, revealed.

The strike, however, excludes the emergency, obstetric and pediatric service workers.

Patients visiting the hospital have been referred to other hospitals despite being a major referral centre.

