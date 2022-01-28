V/R: 20-year-old man jailed 15 years for attempted motorbike robbery

The Sogakope Circuit court has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Eyram Botwe, who attempted to rob a motorbike rider at Agorve in the Volta region of Ghana to 15 years imprisonment.

The man who was charged for attempting to commit robbery pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea.

The accused was also convicted based on the consideration that he was a first-time offender.

The accused first sprayed pepper into the eyes of his victim before attempting to snatch his motorbike away.

Meanwhile, two other suspects arrested in connection with the robbery of a motorbike at Kpevi near Akatsi also in the Volta Region, have been remanded into Police custody by the Sogakope Circuit court.

They appeared before the court on Thursday, 27 January 2022.

The case has since been adjourned to Thursday, 10 February 2022.

---classfmonline