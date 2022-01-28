ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Businesses have moved from physical locations to online – Ursula Owusu makes justification for E-Levy

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister in charge of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said that at a time where businesses are moving from physical locations to online, the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is reasonable.

Speaking during the government’s town-hall meeting in Koforidua on Thursday, she disclosed that last year alone, over Ghc44million was spent by the fashion and beauty industry through electronic platforms.

She said unfortunately, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) without an E-Levy could not receive the equivalent tax because it had no means.

“Businesses have move from physical locations to online outside the reach of the GRA, depriving the government of much the needed revenue. We need to revert that and the E-Levy would do that.

“It would enable the government to build proper digital infrastructure, create digital market place which would connect buyers and sellers,” Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

While calling for support for the E-Levy to be passed, the Communications Minister emphasised that it would go a long way to push the government to achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

“If the funds are not generated internally, we will either go and beg for aid, borrow and so we cannot continue to go borrow and beg to finance our development. The government is seeking to meet its agenda of Ghana Beyond Aid and this requires all of us to support the E-levy and contribute our quota to national development,” Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful added.

The proposed E-Levy when approved by Parliament in its current state would see transactions conducted electronically that exceed GHS100 being charged a 1.75% tax.

The Minority in Parliament amid consultations with the Majority are still against the levy and are unrelenting in their efforts to have the new tax scrapped by the government.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Without E-Levy there will be disaster, gov't will return to IMF – Finance Minister
28.01.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t continuous attempt to impose E-Levy insensitive, a betrayal to Ghanaians – CFF-Ghana
28.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo hosts emergency virtual ECOWAS summit on Burkina Faso coup
28.01.2022 | Headlines
Let your lifestyle reflect your preaching—Rev Eastwood to Pastors
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Ask your MPs to pass e-levy and hold me accountable for all expenses—Ofori Atta to Ghanaians
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Our Ministry is not the employer of the NABCO trainees — Chieftaincy Minister denies sacking NABCO trainees
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Central Gonja: Buipe Fire Command saves BOST depot from fire disaster
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Explosion: 'There is no school at Appiatse' — Municipal Education Director disputes police account
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Speaker Bagbin to fly to Dubai again this weekend for medical review, Minority lace boots as e-levy hangs
27.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line