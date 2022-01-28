ModernGhana logo
28.01.2022 Social News

Accra: Driver and two supervisors slapped with various fines for spilling concrete on road

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
28.01.2022 LISTEN

Three people have been slapped with various fines for spilling concrete on a Public Road at Abavana Junction Along the Pigfarm-Circle Stretch in Accra.

The three including a driver and two supervisors were arrested on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, when the incident happened.

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, they were all processed and arraigned before court. After the proceedings in the court, all the three accused were convicted to pay fines of various amounts.

"The first accused, Tahiru Faisal who is the driver of a Ford Concrete Pump Truck with registration number GN 8042- 20 has been convicted to pay a fine of Two Thousand Four Hundred Cedis (GH₵2400.00).

"The second accused, Emmanuel Sogah-Burns who is the Engineer/Supervisor of Sobtech Engineering Consultancy has also been convicted to pay a fine of Six Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵600.00).

"The third accused, Stephen Donkor who is the operator is also convicted to pay a fine of Six Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵600.00)," a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service has dislosed.

The Police in its statement issued on the matter stresses that it continues to advise motorists to abide by the road safety regulations at all times.

The Police warns that anybody found culpable will be prosecuted.

