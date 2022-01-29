ModernGhana logo
29.01.2022

E-levy: Residents of Upper East shares views [Video]

29.01.2022

The Electronic Transaction Levy popularly known as E-levy has become one of the most government’s battled policies in Akufo-Addo’s led administration.

The issue of E-levy is understood by the opposition NDC as a way of robbing Peter to pay Paul and not considering the poor masses.

But the governing New Patriotic Party believes the introduction of E-levy will better the livelihood of ordinary Ghanaians and as well, make Ghana a better place.

This portal has gone to the streets of Bolgatanga, the regional capital of the Upper East Region to sort the views of the people who may be highly hit by the e-levy when introduced.

Below are the views of residents in the Upper East Region:

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

