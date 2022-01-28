ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Appiatse explosion: 10 children separated from parents – NADMO

Social News Appiatse explosion: 10 children separated from parents – NADMO
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has said 10 children have been separated from their families owing to last Thursday's Appiate explosion.

According to NADMO, the children, aged between 3 and 12 years old, have been under the care of the Social Welfare and UNICEF while the Organisation is working to integrate them with their families.

The Deputy Municipal Director of NADMO, Luis Afful, told Citi News that some kids have lost their parents.

“We have 10 children who have not seen their parents now. We have not even let them know that this is what is happening.”

“We are yet to find those mothers who have passed out and their children are here. The age range is from age three, five, seven, 10 and 12.”

“Social welfare is also around, so they came in, and they helped us. UNICEF also came, and those kids are well handled,” Mr. Afful said.

At least 14 people were killed, and 179 others injured in the explosion, which occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a collision between a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site and a tricycle.

The truck that was involved in the explosion was heading to Chirano Gold Mines.

According to the mining company, the truck belongs to MAXAM, a mining services contractor.‬

The government is currently probing the incident.

—CitiNewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Accra: Driver and two supervisors slapped with various fines for spilling concrete on road
28.01.2022 | Social News
Water situation in Sekondi-Takoradi to worsen if rains delay—GWCL
27.01.2022 | Social News
TV Anchor Kwabena Yeboah appointed Board Member of Ghana Airports Company
27.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse blast will definitely have a long-term effect on victims —GHS
27.01.2022 | Social News
'UTAG members don’t mind going to jail; nobody can compel a teacher who is hungry and angry' – Prof. Gyampo
27.01.2022 | Social News
Many democratically elected African leaders more tyrannical than coup makers — Security Analyst
27.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: Kasapreko supports Appiatse victims with GH₵100, 000 worth of products
27.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: ‘Gov’t refusing to meet our demands out of fear’ – Dr. Boadi-Kusi
27.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: NADMO begins relocation of displaced residents
27.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line