TV Anchor Kwabena Yeboah appointed Board Member of Ghana Airports Company

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah as a board member of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

The ace sports broadcaster was sworn in with Kojo Egyir Danso as additional board members of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

This brings the total number of board members to nine to help steer the affairs of the company.

On Thursday January 27, 2022, Alhassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister for Transport sworn into office the two additional board members.

Mr. Yeboah is a Ghanaian veteran sports journalist, writer and TV commentator.

He is known for hosting sports talk shows, weekly sports reviews and live commentary on GTV.

Affectionately called 'The Witter', he served as the Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), and was elevated to the role of President in 2015 after he won the elections.

The other board members are; the company's Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Group Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.

Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam who were all nominated by President Akufo-Addo are also members of the board with Paul Adom Otchere as the Board Chairman.

