ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TV Anchor Kwabena Yeboah appointed Board Member of Ghana Airports Company

Social News TV Anchor Kwabena Yeboah appointed Board Member of Ghana Airports Company
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah as a board member of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

The ace sports broadcaster was sworn in with Kojo Egyir Danso as additional board members of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

This brings the total number of board members to nine to help steer the affairs of the company.

On Thursday January 27, 2022, Alhassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister for Transport sworn into office the two additional board members.

127202294130-23041q5ddx-8c56c5d0-0c10-46fe-894e-a1a2ff8e6078-253x300

Mr. Yeboah is a Ghanaian veteran sports journalist, writer and TV commentator.

He is known for hosting sports talk shows, weekly sports reviews and live commentary on GTV.

Affectionately called 'The Witter', he served as the Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), and was elevated to the role of President in 2015 after he won the elections.

The other board members are; the company's Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Group Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.

Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam who were all nominated by President Akufo-Addo are also members of the board with Paul Adom Otchere as the Board Chairman.

Read the statement below:

127202294130-k5fqi7t2h0-62b8d1f0-6d7e-4303-b958-84d7c510b6c0-225x300

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Water situation in Sekondi-Takoradi to worsen if rains delay—GWCL
27.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse blast will definitely have a long-term effect on victims —GHS
27.01.2022 | Social News
'UTAG members don’t mind going to jail; nobody can compel a teacher who is hungry and angry' – Prof. Gyampo
27.01.2022 | Social News
Many democratically elected African leaders more tyrannical than coup makers — Security Analyst
27.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: Kasapreko supports Appiatse victims with GH₵100, 000 worth of products
27.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: ‘Gov’t refusing to meet our demands out of fear’ – Dr. Boadi-Kusi
27.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: NADMO begins relocation of displaced residents
27.01.2022 | Social News
COP Tiwaa to strengthen EOCO implement measures to fight corruption
27.01.2022 | Social News
President of House of Chiefs calls on management of GCB Bank PLC
27.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line