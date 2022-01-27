Speaker Bagbin to fly to Dubai again this weekend for medical review, Minority lace boots as e-levy hangs

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is set to jet off to Dubai this weekend for another medical review.

This was disclosed in an interview by the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak on PM Express hosted by Evan Mensah on JoyNews on Wednesday, January 26.

"Unless something is going to change I know his [Alban Bagbin] next review will be this weekend for about a week or two," he stated.

This trip comes on the back of an earlier one he embarked on in November 2021 which led to pandemonium in the House as a result of the heated debate surrounding the voting rights of the First Deputy Speaker.

Alban Bagbin was in UAE for the second time early this month for a similar medical check up.

More intriguing is the fact that the Speaker is leaving the country at a time when the government has notified him of its readiness to hold stakeholder engagement and discussions to get the controversial E-Levy approved by Parliament next week.

Today, a meeting between government and the Minority in Parliament over the controversial E-Levy ended conclusively.

The Government side led by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta maintained the1.75% rate of the levy will not change. The position of the Finance Minister, According to Starr News got the Minority to question the essence of the engagement in the first place.

The two sides have however resolved to have further engagements on the matter.

The Minority side was led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu, Chief whip Muntaka Mubarak and other leaders.