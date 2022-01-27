Ejisu SHTS: MUSEC engage students over three separate stabbings

27.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ejisu Municipal Security Council has met the students of Ejisu Senior High Technical School following the stabbing of three students in three separate incidences in a week.

The council has advised the students to be obedient and respectful.

The Chairman of the Council who doubles as the MCE for Ejisu, Mr. Samuel Oduro Frimpong said the wall around the school will be completed and security provided.

For her part, the Headmistress of the school, Madam Veronica C. Tandoh promised that what occurred will not repeat itself.

She appealed to the authorities to ensure the walls of the school is completed.

On Monday, an 18-year-old form two student was stabbed with a pair of scissors when he resisted attempts by four of his colleagues to snatch his phone.

On Tuesday evening, some youth from the Ejisu township attacked and stabbed another student of the school in an alleged fight over girls.

That same evening, another student of the school was stabbed in the head by students in a fight on campus.

---Classfmonline.com