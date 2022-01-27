Over 40 shop owners summoned for selling on road reservations, untidy surroundings

More than 40 shop owners have been summoned by the Kolley Klottey Municipal Assembly for trading on-road reservations and not keeping their immediate surroundings tidy.

This follows the piloting of the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' program by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

Various municipal assemblies that have already begun piloting the initiative have seen many residents summoned for not keeping their immediate environment clean.

The initiative seeks to compel individuals to be responsible for the cleanliness of their immediate environment.

Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, t he Municipal Chief Executive of the assembly says the Operation clean your frontage initiative by the government will be sustained.

“ I think by and large about 90% of those that we have engaged have agreed to make the city clean. Despite the sensitization that has gone on , we've been able to issue about 77 summons . We are not going to relent. This is going to be done more often, so our city can be clean”.

The Head of Works and Housing at the assembly, Isaac Lamptey, also indicated that the program will adopt an integrated approach.

“The operation clean your frontage program will not only focus on sanitation; it will adopt an integrated approach where we will look at your property boundaries. If your building is on a road reservation you will be taken on”.

The government in October 2021 launched the ' Operation Clean Your Frontage ' initiative for the Greater Accra Region to implement sanitation bye-laws.

The policy by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.

