Appiatse explosion: Let's build monument for the dead — NPP National Treasurer hopeful

Ghanaians living home and abroad have been challenged to support the Appiatse community near Bogoso in the Western region.

The community which has been devastated by an explosion last week has seen many people dead and several others injured.

Almost all the buildings in the community have been affected leaving 1,000s of residents displaced.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Treasurer hopeful, Mary Posch-Oduro has made a passionate appeal for all to support the community in putting smiles on the faces of victims.

She indicated that the incident which has affected the people psychologically need psychologists to examine and help them out of trauma.

"I'm appealing to all Ghanaians both home and abroad to support our people of Appiate with the little we have so that we can put smile on their faces. Currently, victims need psychologists to help them get out of the pain and fear within them so that they put their lives back," she appealed.

Madam Mary Posch-Oduro also urged government to build a monument in recognition of those who died in the incident.

She said this on an Accra based Oman FM when commenting on the sad development and the way forward.

Government, organisations, institutions and personalities have donated many items and materials to relieve residents of their current situation.

Government has also established Appiatse Support Fund through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to solicit support for the people to start up their lives again.

Government has also commenced plans to rebuild the community.