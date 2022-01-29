Bawku: Teachers, fitters, nurses appeal to RESEC to review ban on motor riding

Teachers, motor riders and fitters in the Bawku Municipality and its environs have appealed to the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to reconsider the ban on motor riding in the area to increase productivity.

The residents of Bawku says motorcycle riding is the only means of transportation businessmen and women, nurses, teachers and all other manners of professionals use in the municipal.

According to the residents, the ban on motorcycle riding will lead to the collapse of many schools, health facilities and many other economic activities within the municipality as some workers may not be able to report due to the long distance to work.

Residents of Zabugu, Mognori and Kuka areas which are about 10km away from the Bawku town are also affected making lives unbearable.

They are calling on REGSEC to lift the ban on motor riding in the Municipality and collaborate effectively with MUSEC for proper redeployment of the security personnel to all the flashpoints.

Ayaaba Abdual Apunen, a teacher said where he teaches is far from town and Bawku has no taxis whereby one can charter or hire to school and back.

He said schools within the municipality have been recording low turns out due to the ban on motor riding.

Another resident, Eward Anabia, said, though they agreed that the volatile situation in the town requires drastic measures to restore law and order, they strongly disagree with the ban on motor riding.

Patricia Azumah, a resident of Bawku laments the ban has slowed every activity in the municipality as people are not able to go about their daily activities.

She said their school children who are often carried on motorcycles no longer go to school due to the long distance.

Patricia Appealed to the government to urgently take a different approach to solve the Bawku crisis and not measures that will make life more unbearable for the people.