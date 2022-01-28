Bawku Naba calls for peace after Akufo-Addo reaffirmed him as legitimate chief

The Zugraan of Kusaug Traditional Area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has called for peace in troubling Bawku in the Upper East Region.

He said this when he visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in Accra Tuesday.

Addressing hundreds of his kinsmen at the Palace, the Bawku Naba said he would not sit and watch innocent people continue to die in the conflict.

Naba Azoka II indicated that he will explore all avenues to ensure peace return to the area.

According to Zug-Raan, he has never been selective in his dealings with issues in Bawku.

Hundreds of his kinsmen poured onto the streets of Bawku to welcome him from Accra.

Many people were clad in white attire as a sign of victory after President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the current Bawku Naba as the legitimate chief of the area.

The President said his major concern since he took the Oath of Office, had been to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the country, which included decisions of the Supreme Court, adding: “I know fully well the nature of the decision the Supreme Court took in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict.”

“And ever since I became President, I have not made secret the fact that, for me, Naba Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba. If I do not uphold the laws of Ghana, who will?

“So with this background, I am hoping that the Bawku Naba will also find a way to cooperate with the government to bring peace to the area,” the President said.

He expressed appreciation to the Bawku Naba and his elders for honouring his invitation to deliberate on recent happenings in the area, saying: “I asked him here so that all of us can find a way to work towards bringing peace, calm and understanding to Bawku.”