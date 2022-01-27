We’ve had the best cooperation from Minority in Parliament – Afenyon-Markin

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has disclosed the majority in Parliament has had a good working relationship with the minority side of House.

He said what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have been seen doing in the House is exactly what is expected of them as an opposition.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on TV3 with Johnnie Hughes, the Effutu MP said aside the brawl, the NDC has been very cooperative.

“We’ve had the best of cooperation from our colleagues. We're a political class with our own ideologies and you should expect that we're in competition. The NDC Minority in Parliament, with all due respect, they have done what they're supposed to do, because we have done a number of things by consensus. You should expect that on very sensitive matters that they will disagree. Me, my only problem with them was the brawl, the fisticuffs that people were attacking. Apart from that, what do you expect opposition to do? Because 2024 is just right there.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Leader has also asked NABCO trainees to give government some time to pay them their allowances which have been in arears for five months.

On the matter of the controversial E-Levy, the MP said its implementation has become necessary for government to raise revenue for developmental purposes.

---3news.com