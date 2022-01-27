ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.01.2022 Headlines

Ghana is a key partner in deepening global/regional economic and security matters — U.S Secretary of State

Ghana is a key partner in deepening global/regional economic and security matters — U.S Secretary of State
27.01.2022 LISTEN

The United States of America's Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has touted Ghana's key position in global and regional security and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery and growth.

The Secretary of State made this assertion when he and the Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Ms Molly Phee met with the Ghanaian Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the US to discuss the strong cooperation between the two states, the prevailing security situation in the Sahel and West Africa, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery.

Vice-President Dr Bawumia is in the US to represent Ghana and H.E. President Akufo-Addo, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Godfred Dame decries working conditions of Justice Ministry agencies
27.01.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy crucial for gov’t to provide more jobs, opportunities for the youth – Akufo-Addo
27.01.2022 | Headlines
'Who watches the watchman' as Parliament appoints auditor to audit Auditor-General
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Jean Mensa, two deputies drag FixTheCountry, CJ, AG to court for leaking petition for removal
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion very devastating, difficult to accommodate but will lead to reshaping mining sector – Akufo-Addo
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Jean Mensa, deputies run to Supreme Court over petition demanding their removal
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Effutu MP Afenyo-Markin to name new health center after predecessor NDC's Mike Allen Hammah
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion: Truck carrying explosives didn’t have police escort – Chief challenges Police to provide evidence
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Call e-levy a VAT increase and stop distorting our well established tax regime – Seth Tekper to government
26.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line