Ghana is a key partner in deepening global/regional economic and security matters — U.S Secretary of State

The United States of America's Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has touted Ghana's key position in global and regional security and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery and growth.

The Secretary of State made this assertion when he and the Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Ms Molly Phee met with the Ghanaian Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the US to discuss the strong cooperation between the two states, the prevailing security situation in the Sahel and West Africa, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery.

Vice-President Dr Bawumia is in the US to represent Ghana and H.E. President Akufo-Addo, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.