ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: We’re pursuing Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa armed robbers – Police

Social News E/R: We’re pursuing Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa armed robbers – Police
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Anti-Robbery Squad and the Eastern Regional Police Command in collaboration with the local Police say they are pursuing armed robbery suspects who attacked some commuters along the Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa stretch in the Eastern Region.

The Police are urging members of the local community with any information on the suspected armed robbers to provide same to the Police for them to be arrested.

Meanwhile, Police noted that its officers will be deployed along that stretch to assist the public and the local communities.

The Police also assured the general public that these suspects will be brought to face justice.

---Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Appiatse explosion: Let's build monument for the dead — NPP National Treasurer hopeful
27.01.2022 | Social News
South Tongu MP calls for critical look at sports development in Ghana
27.01.2022 | Social News
We’ve had the best cooperation from Minority in Parliament – Afenyon-Markin
27.01.2022 | Social News
Have patience, government will pay your arrears – Afenyo-Markin to NABCO trainees
27.01.2022 | Social News
S/R: Tension at Damongo Catholic Hospital over doctor’s resignation
27.01.2022 | Social News
E-levy: Akufo-Addo must intervene at this point — IDEG boss
27.01.2022 | Social News
Three final year students hospitalized after stabbing incidents at Ejisu
27.01.2022 | Social News
Too many unsafe buildings in Sekondi; we will not sit aloof for people to die – NADMO warns
27.01.2022 | Social News
Ensure persons found guilty for Appiatse disaster are punished – Concerned Citizens to Akufo-Addo
27.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line