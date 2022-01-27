Have patience, government will pay your arrears – Afenyo-Markin to NABCO trainees

Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has asked trainees of government's flagship Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) whose allowances have been in arrears for about five months to exercise some patience while government takes steps to pay them.

According to the MP, if the government has been able to pay the trainees all their allowances since the inception of the programme in May 2018 save five months, it will make it up to them.

Some trainees have complained how they struggle to make ends meet for the past few months due to delays in their allowances. Some have said on TV3 that they do not have money to go to work while others disclosed they now have to depend on the benevolence of family to survive.

This, the Deputy Majority Leader, says is empathic, but assures the government will pay them.

“My empathy to them and I want to assure them, if you have been paid all these months and you have five months outstanding please have patience, the government will tackle it”, he told Johnnie Hughes on TV3 New Day.

The Effutu legislator has also been speaking on the controversial E-Levy, a tax policy proposed by the Akufo-Addo-led government to tax electronic transitions including Mobile Money (MoMo).

According to him, the E-Levy is necessary for key developmental projects, notably amongst them is to address the increasing youth unemployment situation in the country. He acknowledges that Ghanaians have concerns with the E-Levy but observes the policy, just like Free Senior High School, is in their interest.

“Ghanaians expect some reduction. For now, we are taking full political responsibility but we need to explain to the people like that of the free SHS. This is a necessary one to provide comfortability for all Ghanaians”, he explained.

