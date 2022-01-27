ModernGhana logo
Bird flu hampering rearing for food and jobs agenda – Agric Minister

The Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto says the recent outbreak of transborder animal diseases, including Bird Flu, has negatively impacted the progress of the government's flagship Rearing for Food and Jobs programmes.

He said the outbreaks “threaten government's agenda of attaining self-sufficiency in meat production by 2025 as envisioned under the rearing for food and jobs programme.”

Available data indicate that the outbreak, which occurred in 10 out of the sixteen regions between December 2021 to January 2022, affected over 700,000.

There has also been a ban on the import of poultry and poultry products from other affected countries.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, speaking on the subject, noted the government is implementing a number of interventions to curb the spread.

He also hinted at the establishment of a regulatory authority to strengthen the poultry industry.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto noted that the necessary legal framework was being worked on.

“The government has taken the necessary steps to update the existing 1960 Animal health Act by finalizing a new bill for introduction into Parliament this year.”

“Once in effect, the updated act will empower the ministry to regulate the industry. Among the proposals of the bill is the regulatory authority to certify poultry and livestock farms and enforcement of sanctions such as the closure of farms of recalcitrant farmers in this country,” Dr. Afriyie Akoto said.

---Citi Newsroom

